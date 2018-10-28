October 28, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 70. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 54. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 81. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

Moderate trade winds will continue today with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, particularly this morning. Deep tropical moisture will spread northward over the island chain beginning Monday and continuing through mid week, bringing the potential for locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to portions of the state. Unsettled weather is expected to continue late in the week and into next weekend as an upper level disturbance remains over the Aloha state.

