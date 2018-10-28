Obituary Notices: Week of Oct. 28, 2018

Alma Margie Kay

December 8, 1933 – October 18, 2018

Alma Margie Kay of Lahaina passed away on Thursday, October 18, 2018. Margie, the daughter of Clarence Marvin and Cordelia Owens, grew up in Georgia and graduated from Hawkinsville High School, class of 1952. She attended Middle Georgia College and received a Certificate in Banking in California. She was a Realtor in California and Hawaii, and also a past State Director of the California Escrow Association, past President of the Banyan Tree Condo Association in Kona, past Director of Waiola Church, past President of Royal Kaanapali Golf Club, and current member of the Lahaina Yacht Club and Waiola Church.

Margie and her husband Norman moved to Kaanapali in 1977 from La Jolla, California. In San Diego, Margie had her own real estate and mortgage company, Owens Realty. She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years.

She is survived by sons Kevin Lee Satterfield of California, Keith Ben Satterfield of Colorado, Kerry Dan Satterfield of Lahaina, Hawaii, and daughter Karen Ann Satterfield Kay Naber of Indiana, and also stepson John Kay of Texas. She has an extended family of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and beloved cousins. She had a special place in her heart for granddaughter Jamie Satterfield of Lahaina, Hawaii.

At Margie’s request, funeral arrangements were private, and she was laid to rest at Valley Isle Memorial Park beside her beloved husband. She asked that you celebrate her life with love, smiles, and good memories.

Paul Breese

October 16, 1922 – October 18, 2018

Paul Leland Breese, of Kapaau, passed away on October 18, 2018 in Kapaau. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 16, 1922. Paul served our Country in the Navy, and worked as a zoological consultant and Honolulu Zoo Director.

He is survived by spouse Jean Marie DeMercer-Breese; son Paul Breese III of Santa Cruz, California; daughters Marlee Breese of Waimanalo, Oahu; Natalie Sainsevain of Halaula, Hawaii; Dawn Breese of Santa Cruz, California; step daughters Eileen Lee of Kamuela; Elizabeth Splietof of Portland, Oregon; Caroline Wissmann of Tokyo, Japan; Vicky DeMercer of Kaneohe, Oahu; eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held on November 2, 2018 at the West Hawaii Veteran’s Cemetery at 12:00 pm.

Sakae Uehara

April 18, 1929 – October 17, 2018

Doc was a dedicated and respected surgeon, compassionate with his patients, and a mentor to young physicians new to Maui. He served as Chief of Surgery and Chief of Staff at Maui Memorial Hospital, President of the Maui County Medical Society, and President of the Hawaii Medical Association. Doc also volunteered his time and expertise with several community organizations. Learning to play golf in his mid-life years was one of his great joys. He loved his Wednesday and Sunday tee times, especially days with the “Wednesday Club”. He was proud of his roots in the Nashiwa plantation camp in upper Paia, sharing many stories of those early days. In retirement, he enjoyed visiting his daughters on the mainland and traveling internationally. A man of high integrity and principles with a quiet demeanor, Doc also had a great sense of humor. He loved history, working on fix-it projects, offering words of advice and encouragement, and was an inspiration to many. He is survived by his wife Fumiko; children Elaine, John (Bonnie), Jean (Jim), Joyce (Glen), and Emilee; 11 grandchildren Sarah (Aaron), Jill, Aaron, Mary, Rachel, Hannah, Meghan, Jeff, Emi, Eric, and Nolan; sister Jane (Richard) Takayesu, and many nieces and nephews. The family is grateful to the staff at the Care Homes at Hale Makua for their excellent care.

Rodney Theodore

January 12, 1948 – October 13, 2018

Services to be held Monday, November 5, 2018 at Borthwick Mortuary – Mauka Chapel at 1330 Maunakea St. Honolulu. Viewing 10:30 am to 11:30 am. Service 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Arleen Reyes

May 15, 1943 – October 11, 2018

Arleen is survived by her husband, Eddie Reyes; daughter Keone Reyes; grandchildren Chentelle Rowland, Kory Kahalekai and Sierra Patao.

Arleen is predeceased by her daughter, Kristen “Cissy” Reyes; sister Leona Mohr and brother Wayne Paglinawan. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 17, 2018 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary. Services will begin at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow at 12 p.m.