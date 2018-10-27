October 27, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 70. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 54. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 67. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

High pressure passing north of the islands will maintain moderate trade winds through the weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly during the overnight and early morning hours. An upper level trough approaching the state early next week, will bring a moist and unstable airmass to the island chain, with the potential for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms Monday night through Wednesday. Somewhat unsettled weather may continue for the end of next week as deep moisture lingers over the island chain, with the trade winds slowly returning.

