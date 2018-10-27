October 27, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday November 03: A new north-northwest swell is expected to fill in late today, resulting in near advisory-level surf for north facing shores tonight through Sunday. Near advisory-level surf is possible again late Tuesday through Wednesday as a long-period northwest swell arrives. Surf along south facing shores will slowly lower through the weekend into early next week. Strong southerly winds ahead of a front will bring rough and choppy breakers along south facing shores next Tuesday. No other significant swells are expected through next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high S ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of S ground swell and ESE wind swell

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

