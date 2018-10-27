Kahilu Theatre to Present Master Irish Storyteller

One of Ireland’s finest traditional storytellers, Niall de Búrca, will spin his tales on the Kahilu Theatre stage on Sunday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m.

Stories are what make us human, part of the way we join up the dots between me and you, and Niall has mastered the art of using words as an instrument in connecting people. A beautiful Gaelic slogan that he is often fond of saying is, “Nor bhris focal maith fiacal riamh” translating to “A good word never broke a tooth”—meaning, it doesn’t hurt to pay a compliment.

De Búrca was raised in Galway, Ireland, and displayed a talent for narrative from a young age. At home, he has featured in theatre, radio and at many festivals including Féile Earraai, the C.S. Lewis Festival and The National Children’s Book Festival. Abroad, he has performed and held workshops in countries as diverse as Poland, Argentina, Italy and the Netherlands. De Búrca also spent many years living in New Zealand. His experiences as an emigrant there have had a major influence on his work and performance style.

“His ability to evoke a wide range of emotions from his rapt audience enables him to bewitch people with his stories and makes listening to him as well as watching him an unforgettable experience.”—Vienna Book Review

Recognized for the diversity of his stories and with an ability to reach all ages, de Búrca is a familiar figure to many Irish children through his innovative school programs.

His Storytelling As A Tool Of Education workshops are highly recommended by educators. In addition to the evening performance at the Kahilu, de Búrca will also spend a day teaching a workshop to local students as part of Kahilu Theatre’s Education Outreach Program.

Tickets are $65, $45 and $25, and can be purchased online, by phone (808) 885-6868 or at the Kahilu Theatre Box Office located at 67-1186 Lindsey Road in Kamuela.