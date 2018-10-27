HTC Seeking Member Involvement, Holding Open House

The Hawai‘i Medicinal Tea & Herb Cooperative (HTC) is currently seeking member involvement for their $500,000 rebuilding project located in Puna District after the recent lava event and Hurricane Lane disasters.

When many other projects are stalled or being abandoned, HTC is doubling down its efforts to help rebuild the agricultural and horticultural economy in Puna District. HTC has future development plans to develop 100 acres in 10 years.

Takeshi Akatsuka, Jason McDonald and Eric Swilley, who comprise the Executive Committee of HTC, issued a statement about the efforts which states, “We are pleased to be a part of the rebuilding process of Puna district. We hope to enhance the lives of all who are a part of this project and the community at large.”

Dean Bruce Mathews, UHH CAFNRM, stated recently about the HTC project, “Indeed this

could be a long needed coop model for other ventures.”

The HTC model may be the missing link for rebuilding Puna’s agricultural and horticultural markets after the recent disasters. HTC will be hosting an open house Nov. 8, 2018 from 9 a.m. to noon to highlight the work being done at three locations in Puna. The public is welcome to attend.

The Hawai‘i Medicinal Tea & Herb Cooperative (HTC) was established in March 2016 by award winning Mississippi tea farm developer Jason McDonald and Grif Frost, serial entrepreneur and Hilo based cooperative business development specialist. In July 2016, Takeshi and Corinne Akatsuka, second generation owners of Akatsuka Orchid in Volcano, joined the Cooperative. In April 2018, Eric Swilley of Mana Property Development and Nigel Melican of Teacraft joined HTC to develop Hawai‘i based tea farms and to provide turnkey tea farm development services for landowners and investors.