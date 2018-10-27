Halloween Night Road Closures

The following road closures impacting evening traffic on Hawai‘i Island on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, are as follows:

Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in Volcano. 24 hour/ 7 day a week lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) with alternating traffic control in the vicinity of Volcano National Park (mile marker 30) for road repairs due to seismic activity.

Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in South Hilo. Lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road with possible detours between Wailuku River Bridge and Waia‘ama Stream Bridge (mile markers 2.45 to 9.78) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving.

HDOT’s weekend lane closure list and the weekly lane closures for the upcoming week are updated every Thursday and Friday respectively and can be found at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/ All work is weather permitting.

HDOT advises motorists to make use of tools such as GoAkamai, Google Maps, and Waze to plan out their routes ahead of time. Additionally, drivers are asked to be especially cautious for pedestrians and other roadway users during Halloween when there will be a higher number of people walking along roadways. Pedestrian tips for drivers can be found here.

Halloween specific safety tips for young pedestrians can be found at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/walk-smart-for-ed/ and below: