Halloween Night Road Closures

Halloween Night Road ClosuresOctober 27, 2018, 11:30 AM HST (Updated October 26, 2018, 2:13 PM)
The following road closures impacting evening traffic on Hawai‘i Island on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, are as follows:
- Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in Volcano. 24 hour/ 7 day a week lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) with alternating traffic control in the vicinity of Volcano National Park (mile marker 30) for road repairs due to seismic activity.
- Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in South Hilo. Lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road with possible detours between Wailuku River Bridge and Waia‘ama Stream Bridge (mile markers 2.45 to 9.78) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving.
HDOT’s weekend lane closure list and the weekly lane closures for the upcoming week are updated every Thursday and Friday respectively and can be found at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/ All work is weather permitting.
HDOT advises motorists to make use of tools such as GoAkamai, Google Maps, and Waze to plan out their routes ahead of time. Additionally, drivers are asked to be especially cautious for pedestrians and other roadway users during Halloween when there will be a higher number of people walking along roadways. Pedestrian tips for drivers can be found here.
Halloween specific safety tips for young pedestrians can be found at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/walk-smart-for-ed/ and below:
- Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and others see you.
- Always stand back a step from the curb until it is time to cross.
- Look left, right, and left again and check for turning cars before and while crossing the street. Cross only at crosswalks.
- Lower electronic devices and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.
- Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far left side of the road facing traffic to stay safe.
- Wear a highly visible or reflective costume or put reflective stickers on clothing, trick-or-treat bags or toys.
- Especially be sure to pay attention when walking past driveways to make sure cars aren’t pulling in or out.
- Eye contact with drivers to ensure they see you before crossing in front of them is important.
- Never cross when you see the countdown signal with the red stop hand. Cross only when you see the “walking man” signal.