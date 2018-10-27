Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of Pittsburgh Tragedy

At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, until sunset on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, to honor the victims of the tragedy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Words fail to express the sadness and injustice of yet another vicious mass shooting at a sacred place of worship,” said Gov. Ige. “We stand together with all Pennsylvanians and send our Aloha.”

Flag Directive

Please note the portion of the president’s proclamation below: “I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, October 31, 2018.”