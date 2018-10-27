FICOH Awarded Gold Level Status

First Insurance Company of Hawai‘i (FICOH) has been awarded the highest level of achievement—gold level status—in the American Heart Association’s (AHA) 2018 Workplace Health Achievement Index.

The Index uses science-based best practices to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of companies’ workplace health programs. A unique feature of the Index is that it calculates an average heart health score for employees of participating companies that securely submit aggregate health data.

FICOH’s wellness program includes an online health management system in which associates can earn cash rewards by participating in activities; annual biometric and health risk assessments that provide associates with individual reports on their overall well-being and health; and wellness events organized by an employee committee. For the past several years, the company also has offered a weight loss competition. The collective weight loss of the 60 employees in the 2018 challenge was just shy of 360 pounds.

“Our program stems from the recognition that wellness and work-life balance are essential to creating a happy and productive workplace where associates are energized to do their best work,” says FICOH’s President and CEO Jeff Shonka.

More than 1000 companies completed the Index assessment this year and, of those companies, 75 percent received either Gold, Silver, or Bronze recognition. Companies receive benchmarking reports, which allow them to identify potential areas of improvement so that they can advance their annual performance and recognition in the Index and help their workforce move toward ideal heart health.