Scheduled Lane & Road Closures: Oct. 27–Nov. 2

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Saturday to Friday, Oct. 27 through Nov. 2, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

HILO

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 6 on Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

NORTH KONA

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile marker 117 and 119 in the vicinity of Seaview Circle and Kamehameha III Road on Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH HILO TO KEA‘AU (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Makalika Street and Kea‘au Pāhoa Bypass Road (Route 130) on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK)

24/7 alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 30 near Volcano National Park from Friday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Nov. 2, for road repairs.

VOLCANO

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 29, south of the Volcano National Park entrance, on Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HAKALAU

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 17 on Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

PUAKO TO KONA

Possible delays for up to 10 minutes at signalized intersections from the Waikoloa Beach Drive/Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) intersection to the Kamehameha III Road/Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) intersection on Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for traffic signal testing.

SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11 at Pepe‘ekeo on Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 6.09 at the Pahoehoe Stream Bridge on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for maintenance bridge work.



SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 6.6 to 7.1 at Papa‘ikou on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Marker 2 to 10 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

WAINAKU

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 3.6 between Hau Street and Wainaku Street on Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19), in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 67 at the Kawaihae Road Intersection on Saturday, Oct. 27, and Sunday, Oct. 28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile marker 7.2 and 9.2 on Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 19 and 21 on Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.