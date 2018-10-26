Prosecuting Attorney Roth Receives Award

Hawai‘i County Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth has received an award from the Law Enforcement and Security Coalition of Hawai‘i for his efforts as an energetic crime fighter.

The prestigious Elwood J. McGuire Award was awarded to Roth at the 34th annual Top Cop Law Enforcement and Security Awards banquet on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, on O‘ahu.

According to the organization, the award is presented to an individual “for outstanding service, support, and assistance or activity that has benefited the fields of law enforcement, private security or criminal justice.”

Among the cases that earned Roth this accolade were the “Peter Boy” Kema case, which had been unresolved for decades. The Top Cop board also noted how Roth’s office recently charged three suspects with acting as accomplices to commit murder in the shooting death of Hawai‘i County Police Officer Bronson Kaliloa.

In its award statement, the organization wrote: “Roth is active in the community and is committed to making the Big Island of Hawai‘i safe for everyone. Mr. Roth, you are worthy of the McGuire Award, and we congratulate you.”