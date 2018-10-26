October 26, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued October 26 at 3:39AM HST until October 27 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 70. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 69. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 54. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 67. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 66. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 8 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Looking Ahead

A high pressure system north of the Hawaiian Islands will slowly move eastward across the Central Pacific through the weekend. Weak upper level disturbances over the next few days will keep passing showers in the forecast, numerous showers will favor windward and mountain areas with some of these more unstable showers spreading into leeward sections. By next week Monday, a deep trough pattern will develop to the northwest of the island chain creating southeasterly to southerly kona winds pulling up deep tropical moisture across the state. Expect a very wet and unstable weather pattern with increasing chances for heavy rainfall lasting through Halloween for some island locations.

