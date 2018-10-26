October 26, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday November 02: A moderate north-northwest swell is expected to fill in late Saturday, resulting in near advisory-level surf for north facing shores Saturday night through Sunday. Near advisory-level surf is possible again late Tuesday through Wednesday of next week as a long-period northwest swell arrives. Surf along south facing shores will slowly lower through the weekend into early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of E wind swell and NNW medium period swell

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high S ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of S ground swell and ESE wind swell

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NNE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

