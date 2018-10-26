Navy Prepares EIS on Hawai‘i-California Training & Testing Study Area

The U.S. Navy has prepared a Final Environmental Impact Statement/Overseas Environmental Impact Statement (EIS/OEIS) to assess the potential environmental impacts associated with proposed military training and testing activities in the Hawai‘i-Southern California Training and Testing (HSTT) EIS/OEIS Study Area (hereafter referred to as the “Study Area”).

The Navy EIS/OEIS supports the issuance of federal regulatory permits and authorizations under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act. The Navy previously completed an EIS/OEIS in December 2013 for training and testing activities occurring within the Study Area from 2013 to 2018; this updated analysis will support future activities beginning in late 2018. In this Final EIS/OEIS, the Navy evaluated new, relevant information, such as more recent marine mammal density data and new scientific information, and updated the environmental analyses as appropriate.

Proposed Action:

The Proposed Action is to conduct Navy training and testing activities within the Study Area. These activities include the use of active sonar and explosives while employing marine species protective measures. Proposed training and testing activities are similar to the types of activities that have occurred in the Study Area for decades and are generally consistent with those analyzed in the 2013 Final EIS/OEIS and earlier environmental planning documents. The purpose of the Proposed Action is to maintain a ready force, which is needed to ensure the Navy can accomplish its mission to maintain, train, and equip combat-ready naval forces capable of winning wars, deterring aggression, and maintaining freedom of the seas, consistent with Congressional direction in Section 5062 of Title 10 of the U.S. Code.

To achieve and maintain military readiness, the Navy proposes to:

Conduct training and testing activities at levels required to support future Navy military readiness requirements beginning in late 2018; and

Accommodate evolving mission requirements, including those resulting from the development, testing, and introduction of new vessels, aircraft, and weapons systems into the fleet.

The Study Area consists of the at-sea areas off the coasts of Hawai‘i and Southern California, areas on the high seas between the Navy’s Hawai‘i and Southern California range complexes where training and testing may occur during vessel transit, the Temporary Operating Area north and west of the Hawai‘i Range Complex, and select Navy pier side and harbor locations.

Availability of Final EIS/OEIS:

Regulations provide for a 30-day wait period after the Final EIS/OEIS is published before the Navy may take final action. The Final EIS/OEIS will be available to the public on Oct. 26, 2018, on the project website, and at the following public libraries:

Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

Kailua-Kona Public Library, 75-138 Hualalai Road, Kailua-Kona

Hawai‘i State Library, 478 S. King St., Honolulu

Kahului Public Library, 90 School St., Kahului

Līhue Public Library, 4344 Hardy St., Līhue

City of San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., San Diego

Coronado Public Library, 640 Orange Ave., Coronado

Long Beach Main Library, 101 Pacific Ave., Long Beach

If you have questions, require additional information, or would like to request a CD-ROM of the Final EIS/OEIS, contact the HSTT EIS/OEIS project manager at:

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

Attention: HSTT EIS/OEIS Project Manager

258 Makalapa Drive, Suite 100

Pearl Harbor, HI 96860-3134