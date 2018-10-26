DOCUMENTARY: Angst It Gets Better

Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i campus and Mālama Ola, a KS division focused on student health, safety, and well-being, are inviting Big Island residents to a free screening of a 56 minute documentary entitled, Angst: It Gets Better on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018.

The film features candid interviews with children and young adults discussing their anxiety and its impact on their lives, along with a special interview with Olympian Michael Phelps. The documentary includes discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety, its sociological effects and resources and tools. For more information or to preview a trailer, visit I.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority,” said Dr. Kenneth Fink, Director of Mālama Ola. “The screening of this documentary is an opportunity to share with haumāna, ʻohana, kumu and the community valuable information on awareness and prevention.”

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern in children and adolescents. The National Institute of Mental Health estimates that by the age of 18, one in three children will have met the criteria for an anxiety disorder. While anxiety disorders are highly treatable, only one‐third of those experiencing anxiety receive treatment.

The purpose of the community screening is to educate students, staff and families on this important topic. Parents are encouraged to attend with children ages 10 and older.

The documentary will be screened at Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi Campus in the William Charles Lunalilo Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30.

Please register at: https://tinyurl.com/AngstAwareness