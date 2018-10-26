Discussions on Electric Utility Ownership & Regulatory Models

Under the guidance of the Hawai‘i State Legislature, the Hawai‘i State Energy Office (HSEO) within the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism is undertaking a study on the future of electric utility ownership and regulatory models in Hawai‘i.

HSEO has contracted with Boston-based London Economics International to carry out the study, which is expected to be completed by January 2019.

As a part of this study, the public is invited to share their thoughts and input on the future of electric utility ownership and regulatory models including the role of performance based regulation in achieving state energy goals, including achieving 100% renewable energy and minimizing rate increases. The Hawai‘i State Energy Office welcomes everyone’s participation and request that residents register via the meeting flyers accessed through the links below. Light refreshments will be served.

The meetings will occur statewide, November 13-16, 2018 as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 13:

5:30–7 p.m., UH Hilo Campus Center, Hilo

6:00–7:30 p.m., Wailuku Community Center, Wailuku

Wednesday, Nov. 14:

6–7:30 p.m., Mitchell Pauole Center, Kaunakakai

5:30–7 p.m., NELHA, Kailua-Kona

Thursday, Nov. 15:

6–7:30 p.m., Lana‘i Community Center, Lanai City

5:30–7 p.m., Kaua‘i High School Dining Hall, Līhue

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, Nov. 16:

6–7:30 p.m., FTZ Homer Maxey Conference Center, Honolulu

If you have any questions or are not able to attend a meeting and would like to provide feedback via email, contact dbedt.utilitybizmodstudy@hawaii.gov. Learn more about the Utility Model Study here.