Comment Period for Cesspool Replacement Project Extended

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management (DEM) with the concurrence of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted the request of local citizens to extend the thirty (30) day comment period set by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes, Chapter 343 and by EPA NEPA regulations 40 CFR 6.203(b).

The DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT for the Pāhala Large Capacity Cesspool (LCC) Replacement Project EPA Grant XP-96942401 Pāhala, District of Ka‘ū, County of Hawai‘i, Hawai‘i (DEA) has been re-submitted to the State Office of Environmental Quality Control (OEQC) with the expectation that it will be re-published on Nov. 8, 2018. Comments will be due no later than Dec.10, 2018.

There have been no changes, additions or modifications to the DEA document which was previously published in the Sept. 23, 2018 Environmental Notice.

The DEA is currently available at the following locations:

Under this extension, written comments on the DEA may be submitted through Dec. 10, 2018. Additional information will be sought to address more fully Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act requirement.

All interested members of the community are encouraged to submit comments to:

Wilson Okamoto Corporation

1907 S, Beretania St., Suite 400

Honolulu, HI 96826

PahalaEA@wilsonokamoto.com