South Kohala & North Kona Road Work Scheduled

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be conducting maintenance work on traffic signals along various locations in North Kona and South Kohala.

On Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, work will be done on the Ho‘okō Street and Paniolo Avenue intersection; and on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway intersection with Waikoloa Road and Waikoloa Beach Road. Work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

From Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, to Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, work will be done on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway intersections at Makala Boulevard, Palani Road, Henry Street, Malulani Road, Nani Kailua Drive, and Puapua‘anui Street; and then proceeding to Kuakini Highway intersections at Lako Street, Sea View Circle, La‘aloa Avenue, and Kamehameha III Road; and the Māmalahoa Highway (190) intersection with Hina Lani Street. Work is scheduled is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The signals will be tested for functionality and will be flashing all red for up to 10 minutes and the crew will be at each intersection for no longer that 2 hours. Motorists are advised to expect delays and that intersections with signals flashing all red should be treated as an all-way stop. Traffic control personnel will be in the work area to facilitate traffic movement.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at (808) 961-8341