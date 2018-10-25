Scheduled Weekend Lane & Road Closures: Oct. 26–28

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

SOUTH HILO TO KEA‘AU (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Makalika Street and Kea‘au Pāhoa Bypass Road (Route 130) on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for grass cutting and shoulder work.

VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK) 24/7 alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 30 near Volcano National Park from Friday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Nov. 2, for road repairs.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 6.09 at the Pāhoehoe Stream Bridge on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for maintenance bridge work.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 6.6 to 7.1 at Papa‘ikou on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY

SOUTH KOHALA (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19), in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 67 at the Kawaihae Road Intersection on Saturday, Oct. 27, and Sunday, Oct. 28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

NORTH KOHALA (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Ka‘auhuhu Homestead Road and Mahukona-Niulii Road on Saturday, Oct. 27, through Friday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscaping.