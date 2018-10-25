Prime Rib Served at Menehune Coffee

Menehune Coffee offers its special prime rib dinner at its Captain Cook location on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The menu will include pumpkin soup, a special prime rib with creamy horseradish, mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, as well as scratch-made pie for dessert.

The cost for dinner is $35 for adults and $15 for children under 12 years old.

Reservations may be made by calling (808) 238-0627. For more information go online.

Menehune Coffee’s Captain Cook location is located at 84-5227 Mamalahoa Hwy in Captain Cook. The cafe is open daily and walk-ins are welcome.

Menehune Coffee’s first and other location is at the King Kamehameha Hotel, by the Kailua-Kona pier. Both cafes serve only 100% pure coffee for its specialty coffees. The company is owned and operated by a local Hawaiian family. Ingredients for all the cafes’ menu items like the acai bowls, smoothies, fresh wraps, paninis, come from the family’s coffee, fruit and vegetable farms on the Big Island.