Big Island resident Benjamin Agdeppa sent in this photo he took on the west side of the Big Island.

“I was down at ‘End of the World’ in Keauhou taking a few photos of the sun setting and also the large south swell that was peaking Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018,” said Agdeppa. “As the large surf crashed along the coast, it made for a spectacular shot of Mother Natures power.”