October 25, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued October 25 at 3:55AM HST until October 26 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 67. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Looking Ahead

High pressure north of the islands will maintain trade winds during the next few days. Low clouds and showers will remain focused over windward and mauka areas, but the trades may carry a few brief showers over to leeward sections of the smaller islands during the night and early morning hours. The trades will weaken slightly tonight into Friday, then increase a bit again heading into the weekend. Southeasterly winds are expected to develop ahead of a cold front approaching the state from the northwest starting Sunday night and Monday. This may result in widespread rainfall spreading across much of the island chain during the first half of next week.

