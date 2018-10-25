October 25, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday November 01: Advisory-level surf is expected to hold along south facing shores through Friday as a new long-period south swell fills in today. Another reinforcement expected on Friday may support advisory-level conditions into Saturday before easing through early next week. Overlapping north-northwest swells will support moderate surf continuing through Friday along north facing shores. A larger north- northwest swell is expected to fill in late Saturday, resulting in near advisory-level surf for north facing shores Saturday night through Sunday. Near advisory-level surf will be possible again late Tuesday through Wednesday of next week as a long-period northwest swell fills arrives.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell for the morning mixes in with a similar size NNW wind swell during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with S winds 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high S ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of S ground swell and ESE wind swell

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

