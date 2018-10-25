Nature Conservancy Announces New Board of Trustees

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The Nature Conservancy of Hawai‘i (TNCH) announces the following new members of its Board of Trustees:

Duke Ah Moo is vice president and commercial director for Hilton Hotels in Hawai‘i. Prior to joining Hilton, Ah Moo was vice president of product development, partner relations and eCommerce with Pleasant Holidays.

Kaʻiulani de Silva is the director of education and consumer affairs at Hawaiian Electric Company that, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy services to customers on Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi island, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

Alicia Moy is president and chief executive officer of Hawaiʻi Gas (HG), which is the only gas utility service and a distributor of gas products in applications such as cooking, drying, water heating and backup power generation to customers throughout the state.

Brett MacNaughton is director, development and design for The MacNaughton Group, a real estate investment, development, and services firm focusing on Hawaiʻi residential, retail and hospitality properties.

Robert Dzielak is executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary at Expedia Group, which includes travel platforms Expedia, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Trivago, HomeAway, VRBO and Orbitz.

Janet Montag is a community leader residing in New York City and a board member of the New York Botanical Gardens. Her prior career was as a corporate finance banker with JP Morgan.

“We are fortunate to have these business leaders, who are also active community leaders, join our Hawaiʻi Board of Trustees,” said Nature Conservancy of Hawaiʻi Executive Director Ulalia Woodside. “As the Conservancy works with partners and communities to protect Hawaiʻi’s lands and waters, we appreciate the valuable support, guidance and expertise provided by our diverse volunteer board of trustees.”

“All of our new board members value the environment and understand the contribution it makes to our economy and quality of life,” added Nate Smith, who chairs the Hawaiʻi board. “We look forward to engaging them to the business of conservation.”

The Nature Conservancy of Hawai‘i is a private nonprofit conservation organization dedicated to the preservation of the lands and waters upon which all life depends. The Conservancy has helped to protect more than 200,000 acres of natural lands in Hawai‘i and Palmyra Atoll. We manage 40,000 acres in 13 nature preserves and work in more than 30 coastal communities to help protect the near-shore reefs, waters and fisheries of the main Hawaiian Islands. We forge partnerships with government, private parties and communities to protect forests and coral reefs for their ecological values and the many benefits they provide to people.