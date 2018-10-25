Football Championship Will be Broadcast Live

On Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, the Warriors of Kamehameha will travel to Kealakekua to face the Wildcats of Konawaena in the 2018 Big Island Interscholastic Federation, Division II Football Championship.

Nā Leo TV will broadcast this Division II title game beginning at 7 p.m., on Spectrum Channel 53, online and streaming via Nā Leo’s Mobile App.

Due to technical and infrastructural challenges at Wong Stadium, Nā Leo regrets they were not able to broadcast the Division I Football championship between Hilo and Kealakehe. Their crew is working diligently to mitigate these issues for future broadcasts.

Nā Leo TV stated, “Mahalo for supporting our efforts as we transition into this ambitious feat of covering BIIF sports.”