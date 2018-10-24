WORKSHOP: Aromatherapy Boot Camp, Nov. 4–9

The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) presents an Aromatherapy Boot Camp on the Big Island that will run from Nov. 4–9, 2018.

Participants can attend locally at ACHS’s Kona campus or attend via live stream for individual sessions.

In addition to renowned aromatherapy expert and ACHS Founding President Dorene Petersen, ACHS’s Aromatherapy Program Chair and Registered Aromatherapist, Amanda Lattin will present this four-day, five-night comprehensive aromatherapy workshop designed for professional aromatherapists, aromatherapy students, and aromatherapy enthusiasts! ACHS’s Holistic Spa Management Program Chair Shawn Hallum will also be a guest lecturer at the workshop.

This program is perfect for aromatherapy students, spa managers and practitioners at all levels. In this hands-on aromatherapy boot camp, students will:

Learn the ins and outs of blending essential oils for therapeutic purposes – make blends during the workshop and take home a blending kit

Discover the keys to conducting effective aromatherapy client sessions

Experience sustainable sandalwood production and plant a sandalwood tree

Learn all the latest issues in aromatherapy

Be immersed in the rich local culture: attend a traditional luau, enjoy an historical walking tour in downtown Kailua-Kona, and explore the island’s energy vortexes

Enjoy one-year of online access to the ACHS essential oil monographs authored by ACHS Founding President Dorene Petersen

Have the opportunity to earn 100 hours of aromatherapy continuing education

Local residents who don’t need hotel accommodations may receive a reduced rate that includes, all lectures, tours and lunches

For more information go online.

Founded in 1978, ACHS.edu is a Portland, Oregon based accredited college with a satellite location in Kona, HI. The college offers online, on-campus, and study abroad integrative health education. With undergraduate and graduate degrees, diplomas, certificates, and continuing education with a focus on integrative health and wellness, ACHS makes holistic health and wellness education accessible to a diverse community, including healthcare professionals, military students, stay-at-home parents, and lifelong learners. Specializations include aromatherapy, herbal medicine, holistic nutrition, sustainability and wellness. ACHS is a Certified B Corporation and was named five of 100 Best Green Workplaces in Oregon 2018 by Oregon Business magazine. ACHS is also a Military-Friendly college accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), which is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). Visit achs.edu.

For single workshop live streaming opportunity information: publicrelations@achs.edu.