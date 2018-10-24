October 24, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued October 24 at 3:24AM HST until October 26 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 70. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 67. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Looking Ahead

A surface ridge north of the islands will maintain trade winds during the next couple of days. Low clouds and showers will remain focused over windward and mauka areas, but the trades may carry a few brief showers over to leeward sections of the smaller islands during the early morning and nighttime hours. The trades will weaken late Thursday and Friday, before increasing again this weekend. Southeasterly winds are expected to develop ahead of a cold front approaching the state from the northwest starting Monday. This may result in widespread rainfall spreading across much of the island chain early next week.

