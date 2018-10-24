October 24, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday October 31: Advisory-level surf is expected to hold along south facing shores through Friday as a new long-period south swell fills in through tonight. Another reinforcement expected on Friday may support advisory-level conditions into Saturday before easing later in the weekend through early next week. Overlapping north-northwest swells will support moderate surf continuing through Friday. A larger north- northwest swell is expected to fill in late Saturday, potentially resulting in advisory-level surf for north facing shores Saturday night through Sunday. Near advisory-level surf will be possible late Tuesday through Wednesday of next week as a long-period northwest swell fills in.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional head high sets. A similar size E wind swell fills in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with E winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high S ground swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of ESE wind swell and S long period swell

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph.

