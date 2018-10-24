NHCH Job Fair, Nov. 3

North Hawai‘i Community Hospital (NHCH), an affiliate of The Queen’s Health Systems, will conduct a job fair on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the hospital’s Mauna Kea-Mauna Loa Room.

The hospital is hiring registered nurses, nurse aides, security officers, IT analysts, surgical and imaging technicians, home health positions, office support positions and more.

On-site interviews will be conducted and applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes. For more information, contact Human Resources at call (808) 881-4410.