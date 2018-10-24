Finalists Named for UH Hilo Chancellor Position

The four finalists for University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo chancellor have been identified by the Search Advisory Committee. The finalists are Kristin L. Croyle, Bonnie D. Irwin, Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee and Terisa C. Riley (biographies below). Each will participate in a final round of interviews with campus and community stakeholder groups and individuals on the Hilo campus.

Campus presentation schedule

The UH Hilo campus and the Hawaiʻi Island community is invited to meet the finalists on the following dates and locations:

Friday, Nov. 2, Rose and Raymond Tseng Terrace, 10:15 a.m.: Kristin L. Croyle

Friday, Nov. 9, Rose and Raymond Tseng Terrace, 10:15 a.m.: Bonnie D. Irwin

Wednesday, Nov.14, Rose and Raymond Tseng Terrace, 10:15 a.m.: Terisa C. Riley

Friday, Nov. 16, Rose and Raymond Tseng Terrace, 10:15 a.m.: Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee

The campus presentations provide an opportunity for stakeholders to meet and learn more about the candidates and their perspectives on higher education and UH Hilo’s future. See a list of other meeting times by constituent group—Student Association, Faculty Senate, Hanakahi Council, Deans and Directors, Staff Council. Participation by students, faculty, staff, alumni and the public is highly encouraged and valued.

“The Search Advisory Committee is pleased to invite these candidates with outstanding administrative experience and perspectives,” said Search Advisory Committee Co-Chair Farrah-Marie Gomes. “We look forward to the campus visits and receiving feedback from the various constituent groups.”

Feedback encouraged

Feedback on the candidates may be sent via the executive search website beginning November 1 through Nov. 23, 2018. The search advisory committee will provide their comments to UH President David Lassner who will make final recommendation to the Board of Regents.

The candidates

See the executive search website for full biographies and CV information.

Kristin L. Croyle

Croyle is a professor with the Department of Psychological Sciences at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. She recently served as vice president for student success at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and also served in various administrative capacities at The University of Texas-Pan American.

Bonnie Irwin

Irwin is provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, Monterey Bay. She previously served as dean of the College of Arts and Humanities and dean of the Honors College at Eastern Illinois University.

Terisa Riley

Riley is senior vice president for student affairs and university administration at Texas A&M University-Kingsville ( TAMUK ). She previously served as senior vice president for fiscal and student affairs and vice president for student affairs at TAMUK and has held various administrative positions at other universities.

Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee

Lee is a professor of business emeritus with California State University, Sacramento. He recently served as vice president for administration and business affairs/chief financial officer and also served as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, vice provost for academic affairs and in other administrative positions at the campus.