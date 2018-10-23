OHA to Host Kūlia Grant Orientation Sessions in Hilo

OHA will host two orientation sessions in Hilo on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, for its new $500,000 pilot grants program, which will offer smaller, one-year funding awards for projects that benefit the Native Hawaiian community.

The Hilo meetings are part of a set of 18 orientation sessions that OHA will host statewide throughout October for its Kūlia Grants Program, for which the agency is currently accepting applications.

OHA’s Kūlia Grants Program is intended to provide financial assistance to projects that are not generally covered by its standard Community Grants Program. OHA’s Community Grants Program typically provides larger, multi-year grant awards that require a minimum of 20% matching funds.

In contrast, Kūlia Grant awards will be smaller, ranging between $25,000 and $100,000; only carry one-year terms; and require just a 10% funding match. Kūlia Grants may be used for capacity building and capital improvement projects, which are prohibited under the Community Grants Program.

In addition, while Community Grants awards must contribute to the agency’s specific Strategic Result benchmarks, Kūlia Grants only need to align with OHA’s broader Strategic Priorities of health; education; income and housing; land and water; and culture.

Eligible nonprofit organizations must submit applications by 4 p.m., Friday, Nov.16, 2018. Applications are only available online.

Kūlia Grants are subject to approval by OHA’s Board of Trustees and to the availability of funding.

Applicants are required to attend a Kūlia Grants orientation session to be eligible for the grant. Due to limited seating capacity, registration for the mandatory orientation sessions is required in advance.

Hilo Kūlia Grants orientations: Friday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (two separate sessions) at the Mokupāpapa Discovery Center located at 76 Kamehameha Ave. in Hilo.

For those unable to attend an orientation session in person, web conferencing will be available for the Oct. 29 orientation session.

For more information about the Kūlia Grants Program, including the solicitation, online application and full orientation schedule, please visit online.

For specific information about the Hilo orientation sessions and to register, call OHA’s Hilo office at (808) 933-3106 or e-mail l kamailep@oha.org.