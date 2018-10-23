October 23, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued October 23 at 3:27AM HST until October 24 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 70. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northwest wind around 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 67. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind around 13 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A surface ridge north of the islands will maintain locally breezy trade winds into mid-week. A rather tranquil trade wind weather pattern is also expected to persist across most of the state this week. However, enhanced moisture just upstream of the eastern end of the state is spreading toward the Big Island. As a result, showers are expected to increase along the windward sides of the Big Island and Maui starting tonight. The trade winds will weaken slightly on Thursday and Friday, followed by stronger trades on Saturday. The flow will begin to turn southeasterly late Sunday and Monday, with the potential for much wetter conditions developing across much of the island chain early next week.

