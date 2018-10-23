October 23, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday October 30: A new long-period south-southwest swell arriving Wednesday may cause surf to remain at or above the High Surf Advisory threshold along south facing shores through Wednesday night. A reinforcing south swell arriving Friday will maintain elevated surf along south facing shores into the weekend. A moderate north-northwest swell arriving today is expected to peak tonight or Wednesday. This swell will slowly decline Wednesday night. A reinforcing north- northwest swell arriving Thursday will maintain moderate surf along north and west facing shores through early Saturday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E medium period swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high S ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of ESE medium period swell and S ground swell

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT