NHCH Names Camacho ‘Employee of the Quarter’

North Hawai‘i Community Hospital (NHCH) announces that Candice Camacho, a medical assistant in the hospital’s Cancer Center, has been named NHCH employee of the quarter.

Camacho has worked at NHCH for almost 14 years and has experience in a variety of departments including the Medical-Surgical Unit, ICU, ER, Family Birthing and Diabetes Wellness.

Camacho was recognized for her exceptional service to patients. “Candice is the glue that holds her department together,” said NHCH President Cindy Kamikawa. “Candice goes above and beyond for our patients. Candice is an amazing team player—she works hard, puts in long hours and always puts patients first.”

Camacho was recognized at a hospital ceremony along with fellow nominees Kalani Haina, Tanya Pamjimola, and Brant Pelekane-Gentry.