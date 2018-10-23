LETTER: Rat Lungworm Sufferer Accused of DUI’s

My name is Peter Aldo. I have been suffering from rat lungworm for over 2 years. When I first got it, it messed up my eyesight and balance so bad that I got pulled over and accused of suspected duis. I went to the ALDRO hearing and they dismissed all 3 of these so-called DUI’s and they returned my license after seeing my doctors records and letters.

But Mitch Roth head prosecutor did not respect their decision and kept me fighting in court for 2 years DESPITE all of the medical evidence and doctor’s letters saying that rat lungworm was the cause of my poor driving. I was so out-of-it and “zombie-like” during this time because I had worms crawling through my brain and also has meningitis from rat lungworm. It was like having a stroke. I had to relearn how to type, talk, and walk without falling down. I should not have been driving but I was so unaware of how bad off I was at the time. I still cannot drive due to how it affected my eyesight. I feel persecuted by the legal system. They put me through this for 2 years. I cannot count how many times I went to court.

Rose from the mayors office and Jen Ruggles Council woman wrote and talked to the prosecutor on my behalf but the prosecutor would not back down. I have been in so much pain from nerve damage and have had serious cognitive problems the whole time. My lawyer Peter Steinberg saw what an injustice this was to put a sick and innocent person through this stress.

I asked Dr. Martell head doctor of the Hilo Medical Center and part of the rat lungworm support group to talk to the prosecutor. He said he “did all he could do” which was nothing. My lawyer and I asked him and some of my other doctors to help explain to the prosecutor what these disease can do, but no one wanted to be involved. I went to Dr. Holmes who supposedly is specializing in rat lungworm. I wrote her a long letter explaining how I am was in need of the medical communities’ help. She just blew me off in a voicemail and refused to help at all. My lawyer and I asked Dr. Martell to testify in court about how this disease affects people so it could be explained to the court. During the rat lungworm group he even said many times that the disease can make people appear and act drunk. I wanted him to tell the court this. He refused.

The police even tried coming to my home when I was ill and giving me another subpoena for ” reckless driving”. I was in effect being persecuted for becoming ill!

To add insult to injury, Dr. Martell told me my lawyer was “taking me for a ride”. After 2 years and a huge amount of stress while being seriously ill, the court finally dismissed all 3 so-called DUI’s. My lawyer Peter Steinberg is a good man. He took on this case because he saw the injustice and also how sick I was. He took on the ALDRO hearings and battled the court for 2 years until they dismissed all the “dui’s”, Instead of “taking me for a ride” like Dr, Martell said, my lawyer charged me very little. He did not even charge me for the countless hours he spent trying to get the prosecutors to understand the reality of the situation.

I went to the rat lungworm support group in Keaau many times to get help with this, but I got zero “support”.

I am upset for having to go through this and getting practically zero help from the medical community. Especially the legal system needs to be educated as to what this disease can do. The medical establishment failed miserably by not doing this.

Prosecutor Mitch Roth just did not want to lose the court case despite all the medical records and doctors letters I had in my support. He stubbornly made me go through this battle for 2 years while I should have been resting and trying to heal. Frankly it was disgusting.

That is what happened to me when I got rat lungworm! I am still disabled because of it and want people to know what the medical community and the legal system put me through here.

