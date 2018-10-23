Gas Leak Closes Highway 130 in Hilo Direction

The Hawai‘i Fire Department shutdown Highway 130, approximately 200 yards East of the the Kea‘au Transfer Station in the Hilo direction, at 9:31 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an unattended five gallon propane tank on the side of the highway leaking propane from a hole at the top of the tank.

Engine Company 5 shutdown Highway 130 in the Hilo bound direction to eliminate the possibility of an ignition source. A Hazmat Company on scene conducted a controlled releasee of propane while Company 5 remained on scene for fire suppression precautions. Traffic was counter-flowed during the incident.

The scene was released to the Hawai‘i Police Department after the controlled release was complete and the tank was emptied.