Deadline Extended for ‘Ohana Art Contest

The Filipino Association of University Women (FAUW), 3 Point Scholarship Hawai‘i, and Reiyukai America invite Hawai‘i Elementary and Middle School students to participate in the first annual ‘Ohana Art Contest. The organizers aspire to promote stronger families that can affect stronger communities.

Due to popular demand, the Organizing Committee is thrilled to extend the deadline until Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. There is still plenty of time to get inspired and submit your art work! Don’t miss this great opportunity.

There are two categories and there will be three winners in each category:

K-5 Division: Theme: My Favorite ‘Ohana Moment. Prizes: 1st $100, 2nd $75, 3rd $50, Teacher Prize for 1st Place: $50 Amazon Gift Card

6-8 Division: Theme: ‘Ohana. Prizes: 1st $100, 2nd $75, 3rd $50. Teacher Prize for 1st Place: $50 Amazon Gift Card

The ‘Ohana Art Contest is open to all Hawai‘i K-8 students, who are encouraged to draw an artwork that portrays the contestant’s experiences with his/her ‘ohana along with a paragraph describing the artwork. All the entries must be submitted physically by the organizing committee, postmarked on or before Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.

All entries will be displayed at the Hawai‘i State Library from Nov. 17, to Dec. 8, 2018.

Winners will be awarded on Saturday, Nov. 17, during the final presentation of the Letter to My Parents Contest in Hawai‘i 2018. Winners will be contacted by the Organizing Committee.

Visit online for more information about the contest!

For more information, contact Rose Churma or Toshiro Obara at (808) 358-2868 or email reiyukai@reiyukai-usa.org.