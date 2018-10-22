AD
October 22, 2018 Weather Forecast

By Big Island Now
October 22, 2018, 5:00 AM HST (Updated October 22, 2018, 5:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

High Surf Advisory issued October 22 at 3:31AM HST until October 22 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Hilo

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Kona

    Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light northeast wind.

    Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Waimea

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Kohala

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    South Point

    Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Puna

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Waikoloa

    Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 9 mph.

    Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 17 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

    Image: NOAA

    Looking Ahead

    A ridge of high pressure to the north of the state will keep a moderate trade wind flow in place through the work week and into the upcoming weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time. A slightly wetter than normal trade wind pattern may develop during the middle to latter part of the week.

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

