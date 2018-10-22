October 22, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday October 29: A new long-period south-southwest swell arriving Wednesday may cause surf to approach the High Surf Advisory threshold along south facing shores starting Wednesday night. A reinforcing south swell arriving Friday will maintain elevated surf along south facing shores into next weekend. A moderate north-northwest swell arriving late tonight and Tuesday is expected to peak Tuesday night or Wednesday. This swell will slowly decline Wednesday night. A reinforcing north-northwest swell arriving Thursday will maintain moderate surf along north and west facing shores through early Saturday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high S ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high S ground swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

