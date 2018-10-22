New Travel Business Enters Tourism Market

A new travel company, Hapa Travel LLC,enters the tou rism market as the newest destination management company specializing in group travel to Hawai‘i. The business offers booking services for leisure, business and educational group travel from the U.S. mainland, Oceania and Asia specifically catering to those that require expert travel advice with a broad range of locally specialized offerings.

“Planning for group travel can be stressful and time-consuming, especially when visiting a new destination,” said Hapa Travel president and founder John Rankin. “Our company’s mission is to provide clients with a personalized and seamless service so that they can focus on creating memorable and rewarding travel experiences in Hawai‘i.”

Primary services offered by Hapa Travel include helping clients develop customized itineraries based on their interests, needs and budgets, as well as booking services for accommodation, activities, events, dining and transfers.

“Having experienced so many unique wonders that our islands have to offer, I’ve come to truly understand and value the importance of curating tailored and exclusive travel opportunities,” said Rankin. “I look forward to continuing to work with partners throughout the state by providing our visitors with experiences that are local, genuine and one of a kind.”

Rankin established Hapa Travel after six years working in the entertainment industry in Tokyo and eight years working in the tourism industry in Honolulu. Most recently, he was a destination manager at Expedia Local Expert, where he developed and managed relationships with local lodging, activity and transportation partners throughout Hawai‘i, while servicing thousands of visitors to the islands.