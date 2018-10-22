Kahilu Theatre Presents ‘Pink Martini‘

Kahilu Theatre is proud to present two nights of the biggest little orchestra around, Pink Martini, featuring lead singer China Forbes Wednesday, Oct. 31, and Thursday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.

Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world, and crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop, Thomas Lauderdale founded Pink Martini in 1994 to provide more beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraisers for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, the environment, libraries, public broadcasting, education and parks.

Twenty years later, Pink Martini tours the world, singing in 22 languages at opera houses, concert halls, film festivals, museums and fashion shows. In 2014, Pink Martini was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

Tickets are on-sale for $65/$45/$25 and can be purchased online, by phone (808) 885-6868 or at the Kahilu Theatre Box Office located at 67-1186 Lindsey Road in Kamuela.