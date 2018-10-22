HCFCU Back to School Drive Supports Thousands of Keiki

Thousands of students returning to school after their fall break are still enjoying their backpacks, notebooks, writing tools and more, collected by Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU), Pacific Media Group and Hawai‘i Island United Way during the Kako‘o I Na Keiki Back To School Supply Drive.

More than 7,200 items were donated to 30 elementary schools across Hawai‘i Island. The drive included drop offs at each of HCFCU’s branches, a radio remote event at the Kaloko branch and collecting monetary donations to purchase additional items.

“Our Credit Union and community support our keiki each year and we want every child and teacher to have the best school experience possible,” said President and CEO of Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union Tricia Buskirk.