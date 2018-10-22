AD
HCFCU Back to School Drive Supports Thousands of Keiki

By Big Island Now
October 22, 2018, 10:20 AM HST (Updated October 22, 2018, 10:20 AM)
Thousands of students returning to school after their fall break are still enjoying their backpacks, notebooks, writing tools and more, collected by Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU), Pacific Media Group and Hawai‘i Island United Way during the Kako‘o I Na Keiki Back To School Supply Drive.

Members of Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union, Pacific Media Group-
KAPA FM, University of Hawai‘i – Palamanui, Konawaena High School Student Credit Union,
Kealakehe High School Interact Club and Hālau Ka‘eaikahelelani gathered to pack and
distribute 7,217 school supplies collected for the Kako’o I Na Keiki Back To School Supply
Drive. Courtesy photo.

More than 7,200 items were donated to 30 elementary schools across Hawai‘i Island. The drive included drop offs at each of HCFCU’s branches, a radio remote event at the Kaloko branch and collecting monetary donations to purchase additional items.

“Our Credit Union and community support our keiki each year and we want every child and teacher to have the best school experience possible,” said President and CEO of Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union Tricia Buskirk.

