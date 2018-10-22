Donkey Mill Art Center to Host Art Exhibit and Cultural Programs

Donkey Mill Art Center will present a #coffeelover art exhibit and cultural classes and programs during the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival from Nov. 9 to 18, 2018.

The #coffeelover Art Exhibition and Juried Show will be featured at Donkey Mill Art Center beginning Saturday, Oct. 27. The public is invited to view the exhibit and enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee donated by Kona Coffee & Tea. Visitors may cast a vote for the People’s Choice award. The center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

An exhibit reception, awards ceremony and potluck will be held on Thursday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. featuring Pipeline Porter beer from Kona Brewing Company. Jurors Tara Anne Cronin and Margo Ray will award 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes during the reception. The People’s Choice Award will also be announced.

Donkey Mill Art Center will also host a day of arts and crafts on Saturday, Nov. 10, featuring lauhala weaving, lei making,’ohe kāpala (traditional bamboo stamping) and paper making using local fibers. Visitors may rotate between projects and take home finished pieces of paper sheets, bookmarks, stamps, leis and woven ornaments. The workshops will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Donkey Mill Art Center. Registration is required and may be arranged by calling (808) 322-3362. A donation of $5 per person is recommended to cover the cost of supplies.

On Wednesday, Nov. 14 and Thursday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., local kupunas Nanette Bell and Jim Skibby from Ulana Lauhala Hoaloha will demonstrate lauhala weaving for visitors. Lauhala is a traditional weaving technique using leaves from the hala tree to create items like baskets, mats, hats and jewelry.

Two intensive workshops will be offered at Donkey Mill Art Center during the weekend of Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: papermaking using Wauke with Gerald Lucena and Traditional Hawaiian Cordage with Beau Jack Key. Wauke, one of the canoe plants introduced by early voyaging Polynesians was used by Hawaiians to create bark cloth known as kapa. During the two-day workshop, participants will learn to process wauke fibers and make their own paper. Master carver and plaiter Beau Jack Key will teach students traditional lashing and cordage techniques. Students will use classic Hawaiian plaiting (flat braiding) techniques to create a necklace and bracelet with supplied materials. Call (808) 322-3362 to register.

For more information, visit www.donkeymillartcenter.org.