Christmas Tree Growers Meeting

Landowners interested in learning about growing Christmas trees are invited to attend the upcoming grower meeting set for Friday, Nov. 2, from 1 to 3:30 pm. This Christmas tree growing meeting will be held at the DLNR Division of Forestry Office located at 19 E Kawili St. in Hilo. The workshop is free of charge to interested farmers, community members and others interested in growing Christmas trees, however seating is limited.

The Grower Meeting is funded by the State of Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture, County of Hawai‘i Department of Research & Development, and US Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Marketing Service. The Nov. 2, meeting is part of the ongoing Christmas Tree Demonstration Project in partnership with Hawai’i Forest Industry Association, Hawai’i Forest Institute and Hawai’i Agriculture Research Center.

Planned topics include: Department of Agriculture’s Support for Locally-grown Christmas trees; Hawai’i County Research & Development ‘Mo’ Better Buy Local; Humu‘ula Douglas Fir Planting Update; and ‘Production & Evaluation of Mid-to-Low Elevation Trees to Replace Imported Christmas Trees’ Update. Attendees will share their experiences growing Christmas trees and have an opportunity to take a self-guided tour of Division of Forestry & Wildlife Arboretum.

Why Grow Local Christmas Trees?

According to the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture, shipments of Christmas trees from the Pacific Northwest to Hawai’i have been found to be widely infested with invasive pests. Once an invasive pest or disease becomes established in Hawai’i, it may have a devastating impact on Hawai’i agriculture. By providing Hawai’i with locally-grown Christmas trees, growers will support import replacement and promote the ‘Buy Local, It Matters’ message.

Goals of this phase of the Christmas Tree Demonstration Project are to demonstrate that conifer species can be grown at mid-to-low elevations and further identify the species and cultivars that produce acceptable Christmas trees grown in pots and planted in the ground.

In addition to eight landowner cooperators, other Christmas Tree Demonstration Project partners include Aileen’s Nursery; Hawai’i Forest Institute; Department of Hawaiian Home Lands; Hawai’i Agriculture Research Center; DLNR Division of Forestry & Wildlife; ; College of Tropical Agriculture & Human Resources; Coordinating Group on Alien Pest Species; Wade Lee, H?loa ‘Aina; Kulani Correctional Facility, Hawaii Invasive Species Council; and USDA Forest Service.

To reserve your seat RSVP to hfia@hawaiiforest.org by Oct. 25.

For more information contact HFIA Executive Director Heather Simmons at (808) 933-9411 or heather.hfia@hawaiiforest.org.