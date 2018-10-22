Backhoe Recovered, Suspect Sought

Backhoe Recovered, Suspect SoughtOctober 22, 2018, 8:53 AM HST (Updated October 22, 2018, 8:53 AM)
The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying suspect(s) in a stolen CASE backhoe with a hydraulic hammer.
The backhoe was recovered but suspect(s) are being sought in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kennanlee Ouranitsas of Puna Patrol at (808) 965-2716 or the police non-emergency number (808) 935-3311.
Persons wanting to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. Tipsters may be entitled to a reward.