Backhoe Recovered, Suspect Sought

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying suspect(s) in a stolen CASE backhoe with a hydraulic hammer.

The backhoe was recovered but suspect(s) are being sought in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kennanlee Ouranitsas of Puna Patrol at (808) 965-2716 or the police non-emergency number (808) 935-3311.

Persons wanting to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. Tipsters may be entitled to a reward.