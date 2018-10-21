October 21, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued October 21 at 3:39AM HST until October 22 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind around 9 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Looking Ahead

A mid/upper level trough over the Big Island will continue moving slowly eastward today. Drier weather will spread across the entire state today and tonight, as the trade winds increase slightly. Showers riding in on the trades will favor windward and mountain areas, and will be mostly frequent during the overnight and early morning hours. A wetter trade wind pattern may develop by midweek, as deeper tropical moisture moves into the state from the southeast.

