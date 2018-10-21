October 21, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday October 28: The current south swell will hold today, then gradually lower tonight and Monday. Re-enforcing south swells will keep south shore surf elevated through next weekend, with surf heights possibly rising to advisory levels once again during the second half of the work week. Elsewhere, surf heights will remain below advisory levels through the work week. A moderate short period north swell is expected to gradually drop today through Monday. A moderate north- northwest swell is expected to build on Tuesday, peak on Wednesday, then slowly decline through the end of the work week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNW medium period swell for the morning. The surf builds from the NNW into the chest to shoulder high range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high N medium period swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high SSW long period swell for the morning with occasional slightly overhead high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high SSW long period swell with occasional slightly overhead high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

