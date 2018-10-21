No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i from Vancouver Quakes

The USGS reported that two earthquakes happened in a 43 minute time period near Vancouver, Canada. The largest quake was reported at 6.8-magnitude (updated) earthquake occurred on Vancouver Island in Canada at 7:40 p.m.

ORIGIN TIME – 0740 PM HST 21 OCT 2018

COORDINATES – 49.1 NORTH 129.7 WEST

LOCATION – VANCOUVER ISLAND CANADA REGION

MAGNITUDE – 6.8 MOMENT

Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawai‘i.