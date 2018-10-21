LAM to Host Networking Mixer & Celebration

Aesha Rose Event & Design will present the Ladies Artisan Market (LAM) Networking Mixer & One Year Celebration at the Waikoloa Marriott on Nov. 1, 2018, from 6 to 9 p.m.

In one year, the LAM Networking group has grown to almost 800 all female Big Island members. The members include businesswomen, entrepreneurs, artists, performers and any woman aspiring to be these things.

The LAM networking group is a forum for women to seek support, trade services, promote their business, forge collaborative partnerships and more.

There will be live entertainment, fashion shows, networking, vendors, photo booth and lot’s of prize give-aways.

Cost is $20 online and $25 at the door. Online registration will cut off on Oct. 26. This event is open to adult, female participants only.

Sponsors for the event are the Waikoloa Beach Marriott and Sue Brown Realty.

For more information, vendor inquiries, volunteer opportunities or to donate to the raffle or grand prize pot, email ladiesartisanmarket@gmail.com.