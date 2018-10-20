October 20, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday October 27: The current long period south swell is expected to produce well above normal surf through early next week. Re-enforcing south swells will keep south shore surf elevated through much of next week, with another Advisory level event possible by late next week or next weekend. Elsewhere, surf heights will remain below advisory levels through the middle to latter part of next week. A moderate short period north- northwest swell is expected to hold through tonight, then gradually drop Sunday through early next week. A moderate northwest swell is possible Tuesday through Thursday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high SSW long period swell for the morning with occasional head high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to slightly overhead high.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high SSW long period swell with occasional slightly overhead high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

